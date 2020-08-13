‘Underbelly’ murder plotter Anthony Perish released on parole

An underworld figure jailed for nine years over a conspiracy to murder a police informant in 2001 has been released on parole.

Andrew Perish has consistently denied any involvement in the 2001 killing of police informer Terry Falconer, who was abducted, dismembered and dumped in the Hastings River.

He has been moved to a halfway house in Sydney’s south-west and will be electronically monitored at all times. Perish is also banned from contacting Mr Falconer’s family.

In 2001, Mr Falconer – a police informant – was abducted while on work release from prison in Sydney.

His dismembered body parts were found in the Hastings River on the NSW mid-north coast the same year.

Andrew Perish’s older brother Anthony was sentenced to an 18-year jail term over the murder, and another man, Matthew Lawton, was jailed for at least 15 years for the murder and conspiracy.