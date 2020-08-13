U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.29% By .com

© . U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.29%



.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.29%, while the index lost 0.20%, and the index added 0.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 1.77% or 8.00 points to trade at 460.04 at the close. Meanwhile, Nike Inc (NYSE:) added 1.24% or 1.30 points to end at 106.52 and Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.04% or 0.86 points to 83.54 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 11.19% or 5.38 points to trade at 42.72 at the close. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:) declined 2.45% or 1.08 points to end at 43.01 and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 1.96% or 0.82 points to 41.00.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) which rose 3.79% to 28.21, Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:) which was up 3.65% to settle at 103.20 and The AES Corporation (NYSE:) which gained 3.07% to close at 17.79.

The worst performers were Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 11.19% to 42.72 in late trade, HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 6.25% to settle at 25.52 and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:) which was down 5.23% to 9.61 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Hexindai Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 296.74% to 2.4800, FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 98.58% to settle at 7.01 and GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 42.69% to close at 12.50.

The worst performers were Stein Mart Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 32.27% to 0.1230 in late trade, Ricebran Tech (NASDAQ:) which lost 29.04% to settle at 0.582 and LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 26.71% to 1.0700 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1793 to 1263 and 79 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1489 fell and 1279 advanced, while 83 ended unchanged.

Shares in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 1.77% or 8.00 to 460.04. Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.24% or 1.30 to 106.52. Shares in Hexindai Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 296.74% or 1.8549 to 2.4800. Shares in Stein Mart Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 32.27% or 0.0586 to 0.1230. Shares in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 98.58% or 3.48 to 7.01. Shares in GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 42.69% or 3.74 to 12.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 0.67% to 22.13 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.72% or 14.10 to $1963.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.77% or 0.33 to hit $42.34 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.02% or 0.01 to trade at $45.05 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1816, while USD/JPY unchanged 0.00% to 106.92.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 93.237.