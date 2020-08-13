Home Business U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down...

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.29% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.29%

.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.29%, while the index lost 0.20%, and the index added 0.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 1.77% or 8.00 points to trade at 460.04 at the close. Meanwhile, Nike Inc (NYSE:) added 1.24% or 1.30 points to end at 106.52 and Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.04% or 0.86 points to 83.54 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 11.19% or 5.38 points to trade at 42.72 at the close. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:) declined 2.45% or 1.08 points to end at 43.01 and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 1.96% or 0.82 points to 41.00.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) which rose 3.79% to 28.21, Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:) which was up 3.65% to settle at 103.20 and The AES Corporation (NYSE:) which gained 3.07% to close at 17.79.

The worst performers were Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 11.19% to 42.72 in late trade, HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 6.25% to settle at 25.52 and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:) which was down 5.23% to 9.61 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Hexindai Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 296.74% to 2.4800, FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 98.58% to settle at 7.01 and GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 42.69% to close at 12.50.

The worst performers were Stein Mart Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 32.27% to 0.1230 in late trade, Ricebran Tech (NASDAQ:) which lost 29.04% to settle at 0.582 and LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 26.71% to 1.0700 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1793 to 1263 and 79 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1489 fell and 1279 advanced, while 83 ended unchanged.

Shares in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 1.77% or 8.00 to 460.04. Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.24% or 1.30 to 106.52. Shares in Hexindai Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 296.74% or 1.8549 to 2.4800. Shares in Stein Mart Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 32.27% or 0.0586 to 0.1230. Shares in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 98.58% or 3.48 to 7.01. Shares in GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 42.69% or 3.74 to 12.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 0.67% to 22.13 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.72% or 14.10 to $1963.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.77% or 0.33 to hit $42.34 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.02% or 0.01 to trade at $45.05 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1816, while USD/JPY unchanged 0.00% to 106.92.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 93.237.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©