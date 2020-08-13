U.S. requires Confucius Institute center to register as foreign mission: Pompeo By

© . U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo and Czech PM Babis address media in Prague
WASHINGTON () – The United States said on Thursday it was requiring the center that manages the Chinese government-funded Confucius Institutes in the United States to register as a foreign mission, the latest sign of the deteriorating relationship between Washington and Beijing.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a statement, said the move followed a conclusion that the so-named Confucius Institutes are “an entity advancing Beijing’s global propaganda and malign influence campaign on U.S. campuses and K-12 classrooms.”
(This story corrects headline and paragraph one to make clear action affects management center, not all institutes)
