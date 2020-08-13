TV Ratings for Wednesday, Aug. 12: ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Series Finale

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Big Brother drew 4.2 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, up 17 percent and a tenth from last Wednesday’s season opener and dominating the night in the demo.

Leading out of that, the newly renewed Tough as Nails (3.1 mil/0.5) was steady.

Elsewhere….

NBC | America’s Got Talent (6.1 mil/0.7) delivered Wednesday’s largest total audience. World of Dance (4.1 mil/0.6) ended Season 4 with its biggest audience since June 23.

ABC | United We Fall (3.2 mil/0.5) was steady. Agents of SHIELD with its first hour (1.64 mil/0.4) drew a best-since-premiere audience and a season high in the demo. The finale itself then did 1.35 mil and a 0.3; TVLine readers gave the finale (and Season 7 as a whole) an average grade of “A” — read our many post mortems.

THE CW | The 100 (629K/0.1) rebounded from last week’s all-time low audience while steady in the demo. Coroner (656K/0.1) was steady.

