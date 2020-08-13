Tuukka Rask to start in goal for Bruins in Game 2

Tuukka Rask isn’t one to play in back-to-back games very often, but an unfamiliar situation has caused Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy to give his No. 1 goaltender the nod on Thursday.
After a shaky Game 1 start against the Hurricanes, Rask will start in the crease for Boston during Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against Carolina.
Although the Bruins came out victorious during double overtime in Game 1, Rask allowed two goals on shots through two periods of action — not exactly ideal for a goaltender who has been nominated for the Vezina Trophy this season.
Rask stopped a total of 25 shots in the 4-3 double-OT victory, though he should’ve saved at least two goals to begin with, which would’ve prevented overtime.
With Boston taking a 1-0 series lead, Cassidy probably feels confident enough to give Rask another shot on Thursday night.
The 33-year-old netminder is among the best postseason performers the Bruins have ever seen protect their crease, so it makes sense to let him redeem himself in Game 2.
Dating back to last year’s Eastern Conference Final, the Hurricanes have not won a playoff game against the Bruins, who have won five straight playoff games against Carolina.
