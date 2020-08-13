Tuukka Rask to start in goal for Bruins in Game 2

Although the Bruins came out victorious during double overtime in Game 1, Rask allowed two goals on shots through two periods of action — not exactly ideal for a goaltender who has been nominated for the Vezina Trophy this season.

Rask stopped a total of 25 shots in the 4-3 double-OT victory, though he should’ve saved at least two goals to begin with, which would’ve prevented overtime.

With Boston taking a 1-0 series lead, Cassidy probably feels confident enough to give Rask another shot on Thursday night.

The 33-year-old netminder is among the best postseason performers the Bruins have ever seen protect their crease, so it makes sense to let him redeem himself in Game 2.

Dating back to last year’s Eastern Conference Final, the Hurricanes have not won a playoff game against the Bruins, who have won five straight playoff games against Carolina.