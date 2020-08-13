TSR Health: Stanford Law Professor Says Refusal To Take Coronavirus Vaccine Could Deny People Access To Work & School

TSR Health: A coronavirus vaccine has not hit the market yet, but medical experts are reportedly working to find one, and it will be more than a suggestion for people to take it. Some folks have already expressed concerns with taking the vaccine, but a Stanford Law Professor says you may have no choice.

Hank Greenly is set to speak with TMZ, and as an expert in public health law, he says there is a possibility that people who refuse to take the vaccine could be denied access to their workplace for their school. The law works for other vaccinations as well, which are mandatory for students to have before starting the school year.

Professor Greenly says it will be tough for people to make the case that they vaccine is unsafe to take in the event the FDA, NIH and other agencies show the phase 3 studies were thorough and safe.

As we previously reported, the phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine started back in July, and the first patient had been dosed in Savannah, Georgia. CNN reported that the vaccine was created by biotechnology company Moderna, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Phase 3 testing reportedly ensures the safety and the efficiency of the drug.

