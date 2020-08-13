TSR Coinz: Dwayne Johnson Named Hollywood’s Highest Paid Actor For The Second Year In A Row With A $87.5 Million Salary!

TSR Coinz: Hollywood has a lot of talent, and Dwayne Johnson has proven time and time again that he is a jack of all trades! His versatile portfolio has landed him the spot of the industry’s highest-paid actor for the second year in a row.

According to reports from Forbes, The Rock raked in a whopping $87.5 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, only about $2 million less than his salary from last year.

Nevertheless, Dwayne’s earnings have come from a variety of roles that he has played, including Skyscraper, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and the final season of his HBO series Ballers. A large portion of his earnings came from his Netflix film, Red Notice, which made I’m $23.5 million.

Forbes also notes that Netflix is a big contributor for a lot of the cash that Hollywood’s wealthiest bring in. Following right behind Dwayne are Ryan Reynolds and Mark Wahlberg, whose highest earning films also came out on Netflix.

This year’s top 10 highest-paid actors reportedly made $545.5 million collectively, with Netflix contributing a majority of that cash!

Dwayne has played in many roles over his 20 year career as an actor, and the one he takes most seriously is being a girl dad! Through his role as Maui on Disney’s Moana, The Rock has showed us just how much he loves being a father.

What is your favorite Dwayne Johnson film, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!