'Tony Hawk Pro Skater' remake gets fantastic reviews in demo sessions

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

“Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 +2” will be released to the masses in less than a month, but the world got a detailed look at the game Wednesday when members of the gaming community were given a chance to play a demo of the nostalgic remake.

Almost everyone who played it came away impressed. From the videos shared by content creators, it’s easy to see why the experience might have been phenomenal. The one thing people took issue with was the volume of character exclamations — lots of “Woo hoo” and “Oh, yeah” — but that will likely be fine-tuned by the time of release.

While the essence of the series is in its addictive gameplay and open-world trick possibilities, the remake of the initial two first-generation console “Tony Hawk Pro Skater” games seem to have beautiful lighting and attention to detail. That should hopefully make the end product more immersive than the originals — which is exciting considering what those old-school titles pulled off.

The Warehouse demo played by limited gamers on Wednesday will be available Friday morning to those who pre-ordered the game.

Here’s a look at some of the demo reviews posted to social media:

