‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater’ remake gets fantastic reviews in demo sessions

“Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 +2” will be released to the masses in less than a month, but the world got a detailed look at the game Wednesday when members of the gaming community were given a chance to play a demo of the nostalgic remake.

Almost everyone who played it came away impressed. From the videos shared by content creators, it’s easy to see why the experience might have been phenomenal. The one thing people took issue with was the volume of character exclamations — lots of “Woo hoo” and “Oh, yeah” — but that will likely be fine-tuned by the time of release.

While the essence of the series is in its addictive gameplay and open-world trick possibilities, the remake of the initial two first-generation console “Tony Hawk Pro Skater” games seem to have beautiful lighting and attention to detail. That should hopefully make the end product more immersive than the originals — which is exciting considering what those old-school titles pulled off.

The Warehouse demo played by limited gamers on Wednesday will be available Friday morning to those who pre-ordered the game.

Here’s a look at some of the demo reviews posted to social media:

I got early access to the Tony Hawk demo! My verdict is not final, but the gameplay is kick ass. Here’s a clip. My old skills translated over pretty well thanks to a GOOD mix of new and old. Faster and weightier, but your muscle memory can still instantly return.

Videos soon. pic.twitter.com/84nhoB6bhW — Jake Baldino (@JakeBaldino) August 12, 2020

It’s been…a while since I’ve played #THPS but it feels ridiculously good. They’ve pretty much given us everything we want out of this remaster. The feel is there, the look, the music. pic.twitter.com/60d3yLAEYn — ᴅᴀɴ ʜᴇᴠɪᴀ (@DanHevia) August 13, 2020

i got to try the THPS demo yesterday as a die hard nutjob tony hawk player i was actually pretty impressed! it’s not perfect but they brought back some advanced mechanics from the later games which was cool to see i made a short freestyle vid for ESPN:https://t.co/jrhe0RjcBk pic.twitter.com/GefGG42Oij — Daniel J. Collette (@DanielJCollette) August 12, 2020

Got early access to Tony Hawk’s Demo! Played about 15 mins, and I like it. Timing window on tricks/combos are tighter than expected, & Tony Hawk has no speed as an old man! 😂 Can’t wait to upgrade my character a bit to see what’s possible. Super fun nostalgia. @TonyHawkTheGame pic.twitter.com/YIIyz4pIwQ — Patrick Maka (@PMaka1991) August 12, 2020