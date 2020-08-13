TikTok deal must benefit U.S. and ensure ‘total security,’ Trump says By

© . FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Tiktok with U.S. and Chinese flags
WASHINGTON () – President Donald Trump said on Thursday that any deal to sell Chinese-owned social media app TikTok to an American company must “substantially” benefit the United States and provide “total security.”
Trump made the remarks after issuing an executive order banning transactions with TikTok’s Chinese parent Bytedance by mid-September after appearing to bless a sale of the popular video sharing app to Microsoft (NASDAQ:).
