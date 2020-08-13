TikTok deal must benefit U.S. and ensure ‘total security,’ Trump says By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Tiktok with U.S. and Chinese flags

2/2

WASHINGTON () – President Donald Trump said on Thursday that any deal to sell Chinese-owned social media app TikTok to an American company must “substantially” benefit the United States and provide “total security.”

Trump made the remarks after issuing an executive order banning transactions with TikTok’s Chinese parent Bytedance by mid-September after appearing to bless a sale of the popular video sharing app to Microsoft (NASDAQ:).

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR