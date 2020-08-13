Thyssenkrupp flags additional job cuts By

© .
FRANKFURT () – Ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp (DE:) on Thursday said it was in talks about additional job cuts as the coronavirus pandemic is hitting its cyclical businesses hard.
Chief Financial Officer Klaus Keysberg, in a call with journalists discussing fiscal third-quarter results, said that talks were ongoing, not providing further details.
The group is already cutting 6,000 jobs under an ongoing savings programme.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.