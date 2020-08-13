The ‘Most points in a game for every NBA team’ quiz

The NBA announced this week that it will hand out bubble-specific awards prior to the start of the postseason, and no one is more deserving of recognition than Damian Lillard. Sure, T.J. Warren has been electric for Indiana and Devin Booker has led the Suns to a miraculous 7-0 record so far, but Dame has been the best player in the bubble. Two nights after dropping 51 on the Sixers, Lillard hung 61 on Dallas. He also had a NSFW tweet for his detractors. The win put the Blazers in the driver’s seat for a chance to play in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 play-in game. As the inimitable Woj put it in a tweet on Tuesday night: “There isn’t a player in the NBA more important to his market and franchise than Dame Lillard is to Portland and the Blazers.”

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Lillard’s 61 points tied both a personal and franchise best. It was also his third 60-point game of the year. So with that in mind, how many players who have scored the most points in a single game during the regular season for every NBA franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!