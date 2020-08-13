The most important non-QB on every NFL team

The quarterback is the most important position in the NFL, but it takes additional great players to win. Approaching the 2020 season, these are the most important players other than the quarterback on each of the 32 NFL teams.
Michael Chow / USA Today Sports Images
Hopkins has yet to play a down for Arizona yet, but the star wideout could be the biggest difference maker on the team’s offense in 2020. He was an All-Pro over the last three seasons in Houston, averaging 1,372 yards and 10 touchdowns per season. With Larry Fitzgerald nearing the end of his career, Hopkins will be relied up just as heavily in his new home.
Jason Getz / USA Today Sports Images
Jones has shown incredible production and consistency for what has been one of the NFL’s most consistent offenses over the last decade. He’s now made six consecutive Pro Bowls as Matt Ryan’s go-to receiver, most recently finishing 2019 with 99 catches for 1,394 yard and six touchdowns. The loss of Austin Hooper puts even more pressure on Jones.
Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports Images
Baltimore’s defense is loaded with talent, and Humphrey is perhaps their most effective player. He’s become a shutdown cornerback in three seasons, becoming an All-Pro and Pro Bowler last season. Humphrey held receivers to only five yards per target and also had three picks and two touchdowns.
Rich Barnes / USA Today Sports Images
The Bills defense has quickly made them competitive again, and White has been their best player. He was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in his third NFL season with a league-leading six interceptions, also holding quarterbacks to a 50 percent competition rate.
Derick E. Hingle / USA Today Sports Images
There isn’t a running back in football who is a bigger part of their offense than McCaffrey. He led the NFL with 403 touches for 2,392 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2019, and has more than 100 receptions in back-to-back seasons.
Geoff Burke / USA Today Sports Images
The Bears paid the Raiders a hefty price to acquire Mack in 2018. He’s been the face of an elite Chicago defense over the last two seasons with a total of 21 sacks, extending his streak to five consecutive Pro Bowls.
Joseph Maiorana / USA Today Sports Images
The defensive line is the strength of Cincinnati’s defense, and Atkins remains its anchor. He’s made six consecutive Pro Bowls as an elite interior pass rusher, despite seeing his numbers decline in 2019.
Isaiah J. Downing / USA Today Sports Images
Garrett was the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, and has quickly become an elite pass rusher. He had 13.5 sacks over a full 2018 season and 10 sacks in 10 games last year before missing the final six contests due to suspension. Cleveland expects a bounce back from Garrett this year, recently giving him a lucrative contract extension.
Chuck Cook / USA Today Sports Images
Lawrence’s play is key to the Cowboys defense, so it should come as no surprise that the unit declined last year while he had a down year. After making the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018 with a combined 25 sacks, Lawrence had only five sacks last year. The Cowboys expect a rebound this season from Lawrence, their top pass rusher.
Rich Barnes / USA Today Sports Images
Miller has been the face of the Broncos franchise for the last several seasons, and the former Super Bowl MVP has made the Pro Bowl in eight of his NFL seasons. Denver’s defense continues to play at a high level with Miller its top pass rusher, recording 106 sacks in seasons.
Amber Searls / USA Today Sports Images
Golladay is quickly becoming a superstar for the Lions, making the Pro Bowl last year with 65 catches for 1,190 yards and a league-leading 11 receiving touchdowns. The Detroit offense took a big step forward early last season when Matthew Stafford was healthy, with Golladay his clear No. 1 weapon.
Jim Matthews / USA Today Sports Images
Aaron Rodgers had few reliable weapons last year, with Adams being a clear exception. Adams made his third consecutive Pro Bowl with 83 catches for 997 yards and five touchdowns in only 12 regular season games. After Green Bay failed to add more receiver help again this offseason, Adams’ importance could become even greater.
Troy Taormina / USA Today Sports Images
The Houston defense failed to generate much pass rush when Watt was injured last year, but he remains a difference maker when healthy. Watt was an All-Pro in 2018 with 16 sacks and also recorded four sacks in eight regular season games last year. Unfortunately, Watt has missed at least half of the regular season in three of the last four years.
Brian Spurlock / USA Today Sports Images
Leonard has given the Colts quite a return on their 2018 second-round draft choice, becoming an All-Pro in his rookie season with a league-best 163 tackles and following up that performance with 121 tackles in 13 games last season. He’s also record 12 sacks and seven interceptions already, showing himself to be a complete playmaker.
Cary Edmondson / USA Today Sports Images
Jacksonville trade Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue’s future with the organization is in doubt, so Allen looks like the clear future of the defense. The 2019 first-round pick made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season after recording 10.5 sacks, and the organization desperately needs his development to continue.
Denny Medley / USA Today Sports Images
Hill has once in a generation speed that completely changes the way defenses play the Chiefs. He’s made the Pro Bowl in all four of his seasons, averaging 70 receiving yards per game and also being used frequently on running plays. Hill’s absence was felt early last season when he missed four games due to a chest injury.
Darren Yamashita / USA Today Sports Images
The rebuilding Raiders can’t afford to whiff on a top five draft choice, so while Ferrell’s contribution thus far hasn’t made a difference, the team desperately needs that to change going forward. They shocked the football world when they selected Ferrell fourth overall last season, and he had only 4.5 sacks in 15 games during his rookie season. If Ferrell doesn’t improve quickly, the Raiders defense could continue to be in the cellar of NFL defensive units.
Robert Hanashiro / USA Today Sports Images
The Chargers recently made Bosa the highest paid defensive player in the league and for good reason. He’s made two Pro Bowls and has 40 sacks over four NFL seasons. There could be even more pressure on Bosa this year after signing his new contract.
Raj Mehta / USA Today Sports Images
There might not be a more dominant defensive player in football than Donald, who has won two Defensive Player of the Year Awards and been an All-Pro in five of his six NFL seasons. He’s led the league in tackles for loss in consecutive years and had 12.5 sacks last year.
Jasen Vinlove / USA Today Sports Images
Prior to 2019, Parker was Miami’s most frustrating player. Suddenly, he’s become one of their most important after a breakout campaign, with 72 catches for 1,202 yards and touchdowns. As the Dolphins look to develop Tua Tagovailoa, Parker’s continue progress will be key.
Harrison Barden / USA Today Sports Images
Minnesota has several cornerstone players on defense, but Hunter’s importance has never been greater after the team lost Everson Griffen in the offseason. Hunter has recorded 14.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons, and will be relied upon to continue his ferocious pass rush.
Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports Images
The Patriots were the best defense in football during 2019, and Gilmore was their best player, winning Defensive Player of the Year. The shutdown cornerback has been an All-Pro in consecutive years and will need to continue his elite play with the team losing several players in their front seven.
Jonathan Dyer / USA Today Sports Images
There has never been a busier wide receiver than Thomas, who set the NFL record with 149 receptions last season, also leading the league with 1,725 receiving yards. It’s an understatement to say that he’s the key piece of the Saints offense, and he produced his incredible numbers last season despite Drew Brees missing time.
Geoff Burke / USA Today Sports Images
As Daniel Jones develops at quarterback, he will continue to lean on his running back. Barkley led the NFL in yards from scrimmage in his rookie season before falling back to 1,441 yards last year due to an ankle injury. Even with new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, the offense should continue to run through Barkley in 2020.
Steve Mitchell / USA Today Sports Images
Williams had a disappointing rookie season after going third overall, recording only 2.5 sacks in 13 games. The Jets still love his raw ability, and without many star players on the defensive side, need Williams to fulfill expectations soon.
Bill Streicher / USA Today Sports Images
Philadelphia his risen to prominence due in large part to their elite offensive line, but there’s a major risk the line could slip this year after losing Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks due to injury. The trio of Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jason Peters are still terrific but need to maintain their recent level of play. For his purposes, Kelce is putting together a Hall of Fame resume, being named an All-Pro for the third straight season in 2019.
Karl Roser / USA Today Sports Images
Watt is one of many stars in the Steelers defense but has played a huge role in returning the unit to elite recently. He made his second straight Pro Bowl and was an All-Pro in 2019, recording 14.5 sacks and also leading the NFL with eight forced fumbles.
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
Sherman’s smarts and elite coverage ability were key to the great Seahawks defenses of the mid-2010’s, and he’s become just as important for the 49ers. He returned to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after a two year hiatus, holding quarterbacks to only 5.6 yards per target and a 64.1 Passer Rating. While the 49ers defensive line improved immensely, Sherman’s improvement had the biggest single impact for San Francisco’s great 2019 defense.
Joe Nicholson / USA Today Sports Images
Since being drafted in 2012, Wagner has basically seen two generations of Seahawks defensive personnel and helped the defense stay afloat more recently. He has an incredible streak of six consecutive Pro Bowls and All-Pro designations in five of those six years. Even as he enters his 30’s, Wagner is as effective as ever, leading the NFL with 159 tackles in 2019.
Robert Hanashiro / USA Today Sports Images
David has only one Pro Bowl in his eight-year career and has regularly been overshadowed by flashier players on the Bucs defense. Still, there’s a lot that can be said for his consistency and effectiveness, recording over 100 tackles in seven of eight seasons. He also plays well in coverage and has 22.5 career sacks. His play has helped the Bucs defense improve quickly under a new coaching staff.
Troy Taormina / USA Today Sports Images
Henry finally got a full season as a bell cow back in 2019 and made a huge difference for the Titans. He led the NFL in carries, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns while averaging a terrific 5.1 yards per carry. Tennessee’s offensive line does block the run well, but Henry also helped himself with great speed and elite ability to break tackles.
Geoff Burke / USA Today Sports Images
Washington has a lot of defensive talent, but the offense is still building. There are limited weapons on the unit currently, though McLaurin is an exception. He had a tremendous rookie season with 58 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. As Dwayne Haskins continues to develop, McLaurin’s development will also be important.