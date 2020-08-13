The Mole, Kevin Hastings appalled by Roosters fans reaction to injury crisis

Roosters legend Kevin Hastings has called on supporters to keep the faith and stop bagging the club’s bruised and battered players in the wake of last night’s heavy defeat to the Storm.

With players unavailable and three more wounded during the game, the Roosters were cannon fodder for Melbourne and many are saying their hopes of a three-peat are gone.

Roughly $4 million out of their salary cap is currently on the sidelines.

Roosters star Luke Keary is attended to by a trainer after copping an injury against the Storm. (Getty)

“You have always got to keep the faith – where there is life, there is hope,” Hastings told Wide World of Sports.

“I know they didn’t play well and they copped plenty on social media from fans but some nights it just doesn’t happen.

“And with so many players out injured and then three more gone during the game, it was always going to be a big ask against a team like the Storm.

“I saw some people bagging Jake Friend, he doesn’t deserve that, the poor guy tries his arse out every week.

“Losing Luke Keary is a big blow as he was in great form and I’m not sure what Trent Robinson will do with his halves next week.

“Obviously Kyle Flanagan will come back but I’m not sure who will partner him.”

Gal and Freddy clash over SBW return