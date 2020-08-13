The ‘First-Team All Pro tight ends’ quiz

George Kittle is about to become a wealthy man. News broke on Wednesday that he and the Niners are making progress on an extension. The reported terms of the deal are massive: five years, $75 million, with a $18 million signing bonus. It’s not what his hero The Rock is currently taking home, but It would still be a well-deserved raise for the fourth-year tight end who has been San Francisco’s best weapon on offense the past two seasons.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. In 2019, Kittle joined an exclusive club. Only 23 tight ends have been selected to the All Pro First Team by the Associated Press in the history of the NFL. So with that in mind, how many of these all-time great tight ends can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!