Tennis news, Novak Djokovic makes call on US Open

The Big Three will be somewhat represented at the U.S. Open, after all: Novak Djokovic announced Thursday he will enter the Grand Slam tournament and the hard-court tuneup preceding it in New York.

Djokovic initially complained about the U.S. Tennis Association’s plans to try to protect people from the coronavirus pandemic with such measures as limiting the size of players’ entourages, going so far as to say he didn’t know whether he would participate.

“It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides,” said the No. 1-ranked Djokovic, who tested positive for COVID-19 in June, “but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited.”

The U.S. Open is scheduled to begin Aug. 31, without spectators. Before that, the Western & Southern Open — normally held in Cincinnati — will be played at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, starting Aug 22.

Novak Djokovic hits a forehand during the Belgrade leg of his ill-fated Adria Tour. (Getty)

Djokovic has won three of his 17 Grand Slam titles at the U.S. Open and was the runner-up there five times. By playing this year, he will have a chance to narrow the gap between him and the only two men with more major trophies: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic was one of several people — including his wife; one of his coaches, Goran Ivanisevic; and other players — who got the coronavirus during an exhibition tour he organized in Serbia and Croatia while the professional tennis tours were suspended.

At the exhibitions, which Djokovic said raised money for those affected by the pandemic, the stands were packed and players casually interacted with fans and each other off the court. The tour eventually was shut down.

Earlier, when he was staying in Spain in May, Djokovic broke local lockdown rules by practicing at a tennis club about a week before it was allowed.

“I am aware that this time around it will be very different with all the protocols and safety measures that are put in place to protect players and people of NY,” Djokovic said in a statement issued Thursday. “Nevertheless, I have trained hard with my team and got my body in shape so I am ready to adapt to new conditions. I’ve done all the checkups to make sure I am fully recovered and I am ready to get back on court fully committed to playing my best tennis.”

Meanwhile, Reigning U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu pulled out of the Grand Slam tournament Thursday, saying the coronavirus pandemic prevented her from properly preparing for competition.

Andreescu joins 2019 men’s champion Rafael Nadal in skipping the U.S. Open.

A year ago at age 19, Andreescu became the first woman in the professional era to win the championship in New York in her tournament debut.

The No. 6-ranked Andreescu wrote on Instagram that “unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at my highest level.”

She is the fourth woman in the top seven in the rankings to pull out of the U.S. Open, which is scheduled to start in New York on Aug. 31. The others are No. 1 Ash Barty, No. 5 Elina Svitolina and No. 7 Kiki Bertens.