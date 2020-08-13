Tekashi 69 Pulled Up To Nipsey Hussle’s Los Angeles Store To Pay Respects, Witness Says He Was There Less Than 2 Minutes

Now that Tekashi 69 is off house arrest and free to move about the country, he made his first stop in Los Angeles, and his moves are already rubbing people the wrong way.

Tekashi’s LA takeover began Wednesday when he touched down in the city of stars after flying via private jet with his boo Jade.

It wasn’t long before Tekashi brought his trolling antics to the streets of LA. He shared a video of fans excitedly greeting him as he walked with Akon, who has been a vocal supporter of Tekashi’s, through Santa Monica’s famous pier.

“OUTSIDE IN LOS ANGELES JUST LIVIN LIFE IN SANDALS,” he captioned his video.

Perhaps Tekashi’s antics have their limits as fans weren’t feeling his latest move however.

On Thursday, Tekashi shared that he pulled up to Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon store on Crenshaw Boulevard to pay his respects to the late rapper.

While Tekashi said Nipsey’s store was closed, he made a video in front of the mural of Nipsey near the store, and even took a knee while acknowledging Nipsey.

“REST IN PEACE NIPSEY! I KNOW YOU LOOKING DOWN ON ME I’M OUT HERE IN THE HOOD PAYING MY RESPECT,” Tekashi’s caption read.

To state the obvious, critics felt the move was disingenuous and mocking the things that Nipsey stood for, considering Tekashi cooperated with the feds by giving up his former associates for a lesser sentence.

While Tekashi boasts he remains untouchable, especially with all the security he keeps around him, another angle captured by a witness showed no one but Tekashi’s security was present when he recorded that video, suggesting that Tekashi did so when it was safe to do so.

In the video, you can see Tekashi surrounded by his security as they wrap up. The man who shared the video claimed Tekashi wasn’t there longer than 2 minutes, hinting that it was just another one of his stunts.

Chile, we’ll keep you posted on this one.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!