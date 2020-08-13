Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne Storm start time, results, news for 2020 round 14

NRL fans are in for a treat as two of the competition’s heavyweights collide on Thursday night football with the Sydney Roosters hosting the Melbourne Storm.

The two sides will clash at the SCG where the Roosters will no doubt fancy their chances after having won 11 of their past 12 games at the iconic venue.

But for the second straight week, the Roosters will once again go with young star Lachlan Lam at halfback.

Lam was brought into the side last week as off-season recruit Kyle Flanagan was left out of the squad.

According to a Fox Sports report, Flanagan’s father and assistant coach at the Dragons, Shane Flanagan, made a phone call to Roosters coach Trent Robinson over the reasoning behind his son’s axing.

Robinson confirmed to the reporters yesterday that he was impressed enough with Lam’s performance last weekend, giving him no option but to keep the 22-year-old at the No.7 position.

“Lokie is in the number seven jersey and it’s a good competition for that,” Robinson said.