Steve-O Duct-Taped Himself To A Billboard

Pre-pandemic, the Jackass crew was meant to reunite this year to film Jackass 4. That didn’t pan out because of COVID-19, so we won’t get to see the guys back in action ’til September 2021.
But thankfully, Steve-O isn’t letting the pandemic stop him from pulling off a very Jackass-worthy stunt.
On Thursday, the Jackass and Wildboyz star strapped himself to a billboard to promote his comedy special, Gnarly, which is only available to stream via his site.
He even took some selfies while being duct-taped and assured that there’s zero chance of him falling off it. But, tbh, as a clumsy person, I’m very, very concerned for his phone!
Fox 11 Los Angeles filmed Steve-O as he took pictures of the crowd below him. It’s equally hilarious and terrifying to watch.
After seeing this, now all I want is for Jackass to come back! 2021 cannot come soon enough.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.