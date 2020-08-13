Steve-O Duct-Taped Himself To A Billboard

Pre-pandemic, the Jackass crew was meant to reunite this year to film Jackass 4. That didn’t pan out because of COVID-19, so we won’t get to see the guys back in action ’til September 2021.

But thankfully, Steve-O isn’t letting the pandemic stop him from pulling off a very Jackass-worthy stunt.

On Thursday, the Jackass and Wildboyz star strapped himself to a billboard to promote his comedy special, Gnarly, which is only available to stream via his site.

The billboard’s location is on North Cahuenga Boulevard in LA.

He even took some selfies while being duct-taped and assured that there’s zero chance of him falling off it. But, tbh, as a clumsy person, I’m very, very concerned for his phone!

Fox 11 Los Angeles filmed Steve-O as he took pictures of the crowd below him. It’s equally hilarious and terrifying to watch.


Fox 11 Los Angeles / Via Facebook Live

After seeing this, now all I want is for Jackass to come back! 2021 cannot come soon enough.

