STEP Energy Services Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

($000s except percentages and per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consolidated revenue $ 40,644 $ 186,577 $ 235,014 $ 363,046 Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (40,348 ) $ (6,024 ) $ (92,552 ) $ (6,629 ) Per share-basic $ (0.60 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (1.38 ) $ (0.10 ) Per share-diluted $ (0.60 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (1.38 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares – basic 67,236,580 66,719,341 67,090,259 66,709,806 Weighted average shares – diluted 67,236,580 66,719,341 67,090,259 66,709,806 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (3,467 ) $ 20,339 $ 19,336 $ 46,955 Adjusted EBITDA % (1) (9 %) 11 % 8 % 13 %

(1)See Non-IFRS Measures. “Adjusted EBITDA” is a financial measure not presented in accordance with IFRS and is equal to net (loss) income before finance costs, depreciation and amortization, loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, current and deferred income tax provisions and recoveries, share-based compensation, transaction costs, foreign exchange forward contract (gain) loss, foreign exchange (gain) loss, and impairment losses. “Adjusted EBITDA %” is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

($000s except shares) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,263 $ 7,267 Working capital (including cash and cash equivalents) (2) $ 38,989 $ 72,156 Total assets $ 518,257 $ 686,039 Total long-term financial liabilities(2) $ 212,088 $ 247,481 Net debt (2) $ 190,248 $ 232,552 Shares outstanding 67,499,888 66,942,830

(2)See Non-IFRS Measures. “Working capital”, “Total long-term financial liabilities” and “Net debt” are financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS. “Working capital” is equal to total current assets less total current liabilities. “Total long-term financial liabilities” is comprised of Loans and borrowings, Long-term lease obligations and Other liabilities. “Net debt” is equal to loans and borrowings before deferred financing charges less cash and cash equivalents.

OVERVIEW AND LIQUIDITY

Relative to first quarter, second quarter commodity prices have been volatile. During the second quarter, West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) benchmark prices (ranged from a low of U.S. $8.91 per barrel, excluding a historic one-day close at negative U.S. $36.98, to a high of U.S. $40.60 per barrel, closing June at US $39.27 per barrel. While there has been improvement in the benchmark prices through the quarter, they are 52% lower than the second quarter of 2019. Commodity prices continue to be uncertain and volatile, especially with fears of a potential second wave of COVID-19 infections driving concerns over near term demand.

During the second quarter of 2020, we experienced historical lows for rig counts and significant decreases in year over year activity. On July 3, 2019, the U.S. rig count provided by Baker Hughes was 963 compared to 263 on July 2, 2020, a decrease of 73%. On July 2, 2019, the Canadian rig count was 120 compared to 18 for the same week in 2020, a decrease of 85%.

Volatile market conditions have created significant uncertainty for our clients. As partly evidenced by the dropping rig count, our clients have responded to these historical disruptions by materially reducing their capital programs and re-evaluating near term capital spending.

In reaction to challenging market conditions in both Canada and the U.S., management focused on elements within the Company’s control. STEP immediately re-sized its operations, focused on liquidity and effectively managed the unwinding of working capital as activity decreased.

The volatile economic environment has made estimates and judgments required in the preparation of STEP’s financial statements increasingly complex and subject to a higher degree of measurement uncertainty. The ongoing effects of market uncertainty have and are expected to continue to materially reduce client spending and demand for STEP’s services resulting in decreased revenue and cash flows. Additional uncertainties include increased risk of non-payment of accounts receivable, impairment charges to property and equipment, and potential additional restructuring charges to align our operations with reduced demand for equipment and services.

Management has assessed the expected impacts of a prolonged downturn on liquidity and will continue to refine its expectations as the effects of the recent global events are better understood. Management has taken actions to mitigate these impacts, which have included reductions in Board of Directors’ remuneration, employee headcount reductions, wage reductions for all employees, reductions in maintenance capital in alignment with reductions in active equipment, reductions in leased facilities costs where possible and the disposal of some non-core assets. The Company’s June 30, 2020 working capital remains positive at $39.0 million. Working capital is $67.1 million less than at March 31, 2020 due to the harvesting of working capital in second quarter as activity decreased from the active first quarter. The decrease in working capital has been applied to loans and borrowings.

Subsequent to quarter end the Company entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement with its syndicate of lenders. The second amended and restated credit agreement provides the Company with covenant relief for the next four quarters as the industry works through the current slowdown. Additional details can be found in the LIQUIDITY AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS – INDUSTRY CONDITIONS AND OUTLOOK section.

We are expecting compliance with the financial covenants applicable to our second amended and restated credit agreement for at least the next twelve months. A decrease or sustained period of materially reduced client spending and demand for STEP’s services may result in non-compliance with our financial covenants and reduced liquidity related to changes in our credit facilities. Non-compliance with the financial covenants in our credit facilities could result in our debt becoming due and payable on demand. Should we anticipate non-compliance we will proactively approach our lending syndicate to amend the credit facilities to ensure their availability. There is no certainty that we will be successful in negotiating such amendments.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE JUNE 30

Consolidated revenue was $40.6 million and $235.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $186.6 million and $363.0 million in the same periods of the prior year. A decrease of 78% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and a decrease of 35% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

For the three month and six months ended June 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $23.8 million and $27.6 million, respectively, from the same period of the prior year.

The Company was compliant with all covenants under its Credit Facilities at June 30, 2020 and on August 13, 2020 entered into the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement. See INDUSTRY CONDITIONS & OUTLOOK – LIQUIDITY AND SUBSEQUENT EVENT

As discussed at Q1 2020, STEP took immediate steps to reduce headcount and employee compensation in anticipation of the expected significant decline in activity caused by the measures implemented to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. To date the Company has permanently reduced headcount primarily in overhead and SG,amp;A functions and have used a combination of permanent and temporary layoffs in field positions to manage the amount of manned equipment. Headcount reductions resulted in wage and benefit savings of approximately 45%. Measures were taken to reduce salary and hourly wages by 10% and a temporary 1 day a week furlough was added resulting in a 20% reduction in wages for remaining employees.

STEP recorded severance of $1.4 million and $3.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

The federal government introduced the CEWS program to protect jobs during the pandemic. During the second quarter of 2020, we have received $3.1 million in benefit from the assistance of the CEWS program. The grants were recorded as a reduction of associated wage expense.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge with respect to property and equipment in its U.S. fracturing Cash Generating Unit (“CGU”) of $13.1 million. Additionally, the Company identified a market decline in specific assets held for sale and wrote the assets down to recoverable value. As such, an impairment charge of $0.5 million was recorded. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge with respect to property and equipment in its Canadian fracturing CGU of $58.8 million.

STEP continues to make progress on debt reduction and year to date the Company made net repayments on loans and borrowings of $35.9 million. As at June 30, 2020, STEP’s net debt is $190.2 million compared to $232.6 million at December 31, 2019.

Net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was $40.3 million and $92.6 million, respectively, compared to net loss of $6.0 million and $6.6 million for the same periods in 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – SEQUENTIAL QUARTERS

Consolidated revenue decreased from $194.4 million in first quarter 2020 to $40.6 million in second quarter 2020, a decrease of 79%. As discussed above, clients significantly reduced or halted previously announced capital programs near the end of the first quarter of 2020 due to an uncertain economic landscape.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $26.2 million from the first quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2020.

Consolidated net loss of $40.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, included an impairment charge against the US fracturing CGU of $13.1 million and an associated deferred tax recovery of $2.8 million, compared to a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $52.2 million. The first quarter of 2020 saw an impairment charge of $58.8 million and an associated deferred tax recovery of $13.7 million related to property and equipment in the Canadian Fracturing CGU.

INDUSTRY CONDITIONS & OUTLOOK

The energy industry and the overall global economy continues to have an uncertain outlook. The abrupt demand destruction for crude oil resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the over supply of crude oil resulted in volatile crude oil prices. The result was uncertainty for our clients, who responded by cancelling and deferring work programs. As public health and government officials started to relax the stringent restrictions that were put in place earlier in the year, demand for crude oil has slowly increased and crude oil prices have recovered to approximately U.S. $40 per barrel. After months of decline, Baker Hughes weekly rig counts are starting to show increases. STEP is seeing some of its clients resume work programs, however, the Company expects the balance of this year and 2021 will be challenging for our clients and for our industry.

With the client activity resuming in later second quarter and early third quarter, STEP has been able to reactivate some equipment. The Company anticipates operating two to three fracturing crews and four to six coiled tubing units in Canada and one fracturing crew and three to five coiled tubing units in the U.S. the balance of the year.

STEP will continue to monitor industry conditions and adjust our business accordingly.

CAPITAL UPDATE

Considering the current market uncertainty, as previously announced, management reduced the capital budget to $15.5 million, a reduction of 67% from the initial program. Management will continue to evaluate and balance the capital program with market conditions and demand for STEP’s services.

LIQUIDITY AND SUBSEQUENT EVENT

As of June 30, 2020, the Company complied with its debt covenants and anticipates that it will remain compliant with the amended covenants.

On August 13, 2020, the Company signed an amended borrowing agreement with a syndicate of financial institutions. The agreement is comprised of a Canadian $215.0 million term loan facility, a Canadian $30.0 million revolving facility, a Canadian $10.0 million operating facility and a U.S. $15.0 million operating facility (together the “Amended Credit Facilities”). The Amended Credit Facilities mature on June 25, 2022. The Amended Credit Facilities include a general security agreement, providing a security interest over all present and after acquired personal property of the Company and all its subsidiaries including mortgages on certain properties. Any current and future leases that would have been accounted for as an operating lease at December 31, 2018 will continue to be recognized as operating leases for purposes of calculating financial covenants. Scheduled repayments of 3.25% of the term loan facility begin the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022, with the balance due on the maturity date. The sum of any amounts outstanding under the revolving facility, the Canadian operating facility and the U.S. operating facility may not exceed the Borrowing Base. The Borrowing Base is defined as the aggregate of (1) 85% of U.S. and Canadian based investment grade eligible accounts receivable under 120 days from the invoice date, (2) 75% of U.S. and Canadian based non-investment grade eligible accounts receivable under 90 days from the invoice date, and (3) 50% of U.S. and Canadian based eligible inventory subject to a maximum of $10 million Canadian less priority payables and certain liquidity requirements. Mandatory repayments are required anytime the amount outstanding under the revolving facility and Canadian and U.S. operating facilities exceeds the borrowing base.

The Amended Credit Facilities includes certain financial and non-financial covenants, including:

1. Funded debt to tangible net worth ratio refers to the ratio of total outstanding interest-bearing debt including lease obligations and letters of credit less cash and cash equivalents held with approved financial institutions to the sum of shareholders’ equity plus Subordinated Debt, less all assets considered intangible (leasehold improvements, goodwill etc.). This covenant replaces the funded debt to adjusted bank EBITDA ratio. The Company is now required to meet the following funded debt to tangible net worth ratios:

Quarters Ended Required Funded debt to

tangible net worth ratio September 30, 2020 1.25:1 or less December 31, 2020 1.25:1 or less March 31, 2021 and 1.50:1 or less June 30, 2021 1.50:1 or less

2. Maximum capital expenditure covenant where the Board approved capital budget and related spend, is not to exceed Canadian $15.5 million for fiscal year 2020 and Canadian $16.5 million for fiscal year 2021, without prior consent of the Majority of Lenders.

3. A minimum quarterly EBITDA test for the following fiscal quarters:

Quarters Ended Minimum Quarterly EBITDA September 30, 2020 $ (844 ) December 31, 2020 (3,940 ) March 31, 2021 (3,310 ) June 30, 2021 (3,401 )

From September 30, 2021 thereafter the Funded debt to EBITDA Ratio will be effective and the ratio must be 3.00:1 or less.

Amendments to the interest coverage ratio which include the following changes:

Quarters Ended Required interest coverage ratio September 30, 2020 1.50:1 or greater December 31, 2020 1.00:1 or greater March 31, 2021 Waived June 30, 2021 Waived September 30, 2021 and thereafter 3.00:1 or greater

In the event of a breach of the Interest Coverage Ratio as at December 31, 2020, STEP will be required to cure such breach.

CANADIAN OPERATIONSREVIEW

STEP has a fleet of 16 coiled tubing units in the WCSB. The Company’s coiled tubing units were designed to service the deepest wells in the WCSB. STEP’s fracturing business primarily focuses on the deeper, more technically challenging plays in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. STEP has 282,500 horsepower (“HP”), of which 15,000 HP will require capital for refurbishment. Approximately 132,500 HP of the available HP has dual fuel capabilities. The Company deploys or idles coiled tubing or fracturing units as dictated by the market’s ability to support targeted utilization and economic returns.

($000’s except per day, days, units, proppant pumped and HP) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Fracturing $ 3,397 $ 53,224 $ 86,948 $ 135,575 Coiled tubing 10,491 22,881 35,690 48,756 13,888 76,105 122,638 184,331 Expenses: Operating expenses 23,003 78,241 123,507 173,432 Selling, general and administrative 931 2,488 2,955 4,784 Results from operating activities $ (10,046 ) $ (4,624 ) $ (3,824 ) $ 6,115 Add non-cash items: Depreciation 10,595 12,897 25,464 25,738 Share-based compensation 423 599 223 875 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 972 $ 8,872 $ 21,863 $ 32,728 Adjusted EBITDA % (1) 7 % 12 % 18 % 18 % Sales mix (% of segment revenue) Fracturing 24 % 70 % 71 % 74 % Coiled tubing 76 % 30 % 29 % 26 % Fracturing services Fracturing revenue per operating day(1) $ 242,643 $ 208,722 $ 213,108 $ 205,729 Number of fracturing operating days (2) 14 255 408 659 Proppant pumped (tonnes) 9,000 186,000 391,000 420,000 Stages completed 113 2,367 4,544 5,592 Horsepower Active pumping HP, end of period 50,000 225,000 150,000 225,000 Idle pumping HP, end of period 232,500 72,500 132,500 72,500 Total pumping HP, end of period (3) 282,500 297,500 282,500 297,500 Coiled tubing services Coiled tubing revenue per operating day(1) $ 51,936 $ 50,399 $ 45,815 $ 49,649 Number of coiled tubing operating days (2) 202 454 779 982 Active coiled tubing units, end of period 5 9 5 9 Idle coiled tubing units, end of period 11 7 11 7 Total coiled tubing units, end of period 16 16 16 16

(1)See Non-IFRS Measures.

(2)An operating day is defined as any coiled tubing and fracturing work that is performed in a 24-hour period, exclusive of support equipment.

(3)Represents total owned HP in Canada, of which50,000 HP is currently deployed and 15,000 of the remainder requires certain refurbishment.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS – SECOND QUARTER

During the second quarter of 2020, STEP’s fracturing operations were largely idle, with 14 operating days in the later part of the quarter compared to 255 operating days in second quarter 2019. STEP’s coiled tubing units had 202 operating days during second quarter 2020 compared to 454 operating days in second quarter of 2019. Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $13.9 million. The same period in 2019 generated $76.1 million in revenue. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $1 million or 7% of revenue versus $8.9 million or 12% of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

STEP took immediate action to maximize Adjusted EBITDA and manage the unprecedented economic and market conditions. STEP permanently reduced headcount in overhead and SG,amp;A and wages were reduced by up to 20% including a temporary 1 day per week furlough. STEP also implemented temporary layoffs for operations employees to manage manned equipment relative to expected demand. STEP also undertook to retain its most senior field staff by maintaining a reduced compensation level. All discretionary expenses such as travel, and meals and entertainment were reduced or eliminated. STEP incurred $1.3 million in severance in its Canadian operations during the second quarter of 2020.

As discussed above, STEP was able to access the federal government’s CEWS program and its Canadian operations recorded $2.8 million in benefit from the program in the second quarter of 2020.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS – YEAR TO DATE JUNE 30

STEP’s year to date June 30, 2020 results were improved by the stronger first quarter 2020 numbers. STEP was able to largely complete its clients’ first quarter fracturing programs prior to the COVID-19 related shutdowns. STEP’s coiled tubing operations started to see client’s postponing work in mid-March. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, STEP completed 408 fracturing operating days compared to 659 operating days for the same period in 2019. STEP completed 779 coiled tubing operating days for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 982 in the same period in 2019. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $122.6 million compared to $184.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $21.9 million or 18% of revenue compared to $32.7 million or 18% of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, STEP incurred $2.6 million in severance costs in its Canadian operations. As indicated above, STEP recorded $2.8 million in benefit from the CEWS program for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS – SEQUENTIAL QUARTER

STEP generated $13.9 million of revenue during the second quarter of 2020 versus $108.8 million of revenue in first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for second quarter 2020 was $1.0 million or 6.9% of revenue versus $20.9 million or 19.2% of revenue in first quarter of 2020. Although second quarter in Canada is typically slower due to spring break up conditions that make it difficult to move heavy equipment, the decline in 2020 is largely due to the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the volatility of global crude oil prices.

STEP capitalizes fluid ends when their estimated useful life exceeds 12 months. Fluid ends are capitalized in Canada based on a review of usage history. However, had the Company expensed fluid ends, the operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 would have increased by approximately $1.2 million and $2.8 million, respectively.

UNITED STATES OPERATIONSREVIEW

STEP’s U.S. business commenced operations in 2015 with coiled tubing services. STEP has a fleet of 13 coiled tubing units in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in Texas and the Bakken shale in North Dakota. STEP entered the U.S. fracturing business in April 2018. The U.S. fracturing business has 207,500 HP, which primarily operates in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in Texas. Management continues to adjust capacity and regional deployment to optimize utilization, efficiency and returns.

($000’s except per day, days, units, proppant pumped and HP) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Fracturing $ 20,483 $ 85,158 $ 80,925 $ 125,393 Coiled tubing 6,273 25,314 31,451 53,322 26,756 110,472 112,376 178,715 Expenses: Operating expenses 38,711 104,006 125,626 175,526 Selling, general and administrative 1,656 3,355 3,952 5,505 Results from operating activities $ (13,611 ) $ 3,111 $ (17,202 ) $ (2,316 ) Add non-cash items: Depreciation 11,112 11,830 23,039 23,740 Share-based compensation 71 686 (266 ) 1,210 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (2,428 ) $ 15,627 $ 5,571 $ 22,634 Adjusted EBITDA % (1) (9 %) 14 % 5 % 13 % Sales mix (% of segment revenue) Fracturing 77 % 77 % 72 % 70 % Coiled tubing 23 % 23 % 28 % 30 % Fracturing services Fracturing revenue per operating day (1) $ 347,169 $ 397,935 $ 307,700 $ 398,073 Number of fracturing operating days (2) 59 214 263 315 Proppant pumped (tonnes) 90,000 224,000 383,000 319,000 Stages completed 431 1,087 1,810 1,611 Horsepower Active pumping HP, end of period 65,000 142,500 65,000 142,500 Idle pumping HP, end of period 142,500 50,000 142,500 50,000 Total pumping HP, end of period (3) 207,500 192,500 207,500 192,500 Coiled tubing services Coiled tubing revenue per operating day(1) $ 42,385 $ 49,733 $ 44,802 $ 49,927 Number of coiled tubing operating days (2) 148 509 702 1,068 Active coiled tubing units, end of period 4 9 4 9 Idle coiled tubing units, end of period 9 4 9 4 Total coiled tubing units, end of period 13 13 13 13

(1)See Non-IFRS Measures.

(2)An operating day is defined as any coiled tubing and fracturing work that is performed in a 24-hour period, exclusive of support equipment.

(3)Represents total owned HP in the U.S.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS – SECOND QUARTER

During the second quarter of 2020, STEP’s U.S. fracturing operations were impacted by the same reduction in activity as was seen in Canada. U.S. fracturing operations operated 1 crew throughout the quarter which was active for 59 operating days compared to 214 operating days in second quarter of 2019. STEP’s coiled tubing units completed 148 operating days during the second quarter of 2020 compared to 509 operating days in the second quarter of 2019. Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $26.8 million compared to $110.5 million during the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 versus Adjusted EBITDA of $15.6 million or 14% of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Both the fracturing and coiled tubing business have experienced significant price erosion and increased competition particularly in coiled tubing operations during second quarter of 2020.

With the onset of market volatility from COVID-19 and the decline of crude oil prices, STEP took immediate action to maximize Adjusted EBITDA. Headcount was reduced, discretionary management bonuses were eliminated, and layoffs were implemented. Other measures included reduced or eliminated discretionary expenses such as travel, meals and entertainment and vehicle allowances. STEP has combined its Midland, Texas coiled tubing and fracturing field locations into one location and its coiled tubing and fracturing corporate functions were consolidated in San Antonio, Texas. Capital spend has been limited to maintenance capital.

STEP continues to monitor financial assistance programs implemented in the U.S. to assist with the effects of COVID-19 but to date has not received any benefit.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS – YEAR TO DATE JUNE 30

STEP’s year to date June 30, 2020 results were strengthened by the stronger first quarter 2020 numbers. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, STEP completed 263 fracturing operating days compared to 315 operating days for the same period of 2019. STEP completed 702 coiled tubing operating days for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 1,068 in the same period of 2019. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $112.4 million compared to $178.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $5.6 million or 5% of revenue compared to $22.6 million or 13% of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS – SEQUENTIAL QUARTER

In the U.S., seasonality is generally not a factor. Revenue decreased by $58.8 million from $85.6 million in first quarter of 2020 to $26.8 million in second quarter of 2020 and adjusted EBITDA decreased by $10.4 million from $8.0 million in first quarter of 2020 to adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.4 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The impacts of reduced commodity demand due to COVID-19 was a material impact to results during the second quarter.

STEP capitalizes fluid ends when it is determined they have an estimated useful life that exceeds 12 months. Based on a review of usage history in the U.S. fluid ends are expensed. U.S. Fracturing expensed fluid ends for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 of $0.8 million and $3.8 million, respectively.

CORPORATEREVIEW

The Company’s corporate activities are separated from Canadian and U.S. operations. Corporate operating expenses include expenses related to asset reliability, maintenance and optimization teams. Corporate SG,amp;A costs include costs associated with the executive team, the Board, and other activities that benefit Canadian and U.S. operating segments collectively.

($000’s) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Expenses: Operating expenses $ 140 $ 572 $ 773 $ 1,200 Selling, general and administrative 3,580 5,197 8,848 9,595 Results from operating activities (3,720 ) (5,769 ) (9,621 ) (10,795 ) Add non-cash items: Depreciation 196 311 412 627 Share-based compensation 1,513 1,298 1,111 1,761 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (2,011 ) $ (4,160 ) $ (8,098 ) $ (8,407 ) Adjusted EBITDA % (1,2) (5 %) (2 %) (3 %) (2 %)

(1)See Non-IFRS Measures.

(2)Adjusted EBITDA percentage calculated using the consolidated revenue for the period.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – SECOND QUARTER

STEP took immediate action to minimize corporate expenses and maximize Adjusted EBITDA as its clients either delayed or cancelled their work programs in response to the unprecedented conditions experienced in the quarter. These measures included reducing manned equipment, reducing capital spend, reducing headcount, reducing compensation for all employees, eliminating discretionary management bonuses, negotiating better pricing with our vendors, and reducing SG,amp;A

Expenses from corporate activities, excluding depreciation and share-based compensation related to corporate assets and employees, were $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. An additional $0.1 million severance was incurred in the second quarter of 2020 and STEP obtained $0.3 million of benefit from the CEWS program for corporate employees. On a normalized basis, STEP reduced corporate expenses by 48% from the same period of 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – YEAR TO DATE JUNE 30

Expenses from corporate activities, excluding depreciation and share-based compensation related to corporate assets and employees, were $8.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $8.4 million in the same period of the prior year, a reduction of $0.3 million. The expenses as at June 30, 2020 included $0.7 million in severance which was partially offset by $0.3 million of benefit from the CEWS program for corporate employees for the six months ended June 30, 2020. STEP also recorded $2.5 million in bad debt expense for the period ended June 30, 2020 to account for additional counterparty risk.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – SEQUENTIAL QUARTER

Corporate expenses, excluding depreciation and share based compensation, for second quarter of 2020 were $2.0 million compared to first quarter 2020 of $6.1 million. First quarter 2020 included $2.5 million of bad debt expense and $0.6 million in severance. Excluding the bad debt expense and severance expenses would have been $3.0 million. Second quarter of 2020 included an additional $0.1 million of severance and $0.3 million of benefit from the CEWS program. When these amounts are excluded normalized expenses would have been $2.2 million.

