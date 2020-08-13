Steelworkers Humanity Fund Supports the Population of Beirut Affected by Port Explosions with a $5,000 Donation

Article content

TORONTO — The Steelworkers Humanity Fund (SHF) is contributing $5,000 in emergency relief to support the people affected by the massive explosions that have occurred in the Port of Beirut.

The blast, linked to 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in an abandoned ship without proper safety measures, was felt as far as 200 km away. It killed at least 200 people, left hundreds of thousands homeless, as well as causing billions of dollars in property damage in the Lebanese capital.

This catastrophe is the latest of many crises having recently affected the country, namely a growing financial and political crisis, the effects of the neighbouring Syrian conflict and COVID-19.

The funds provided by the SHF, contributed by Steelworkers members across Canada, have been donated to the Canadian Red Cross Lebanon Humanitarian Needs Fund, and will be used to provide health care relief such as essential medications, equipment, supplies and training in the most vulnerable areas.

“The dust has barely settled in Beirut and rightly so, the Lebanese people are demanding answers and accountability. In the meantime, the Steelworkers believe it is important to support the immediate needs of those affected by this tragedy,” said Ken Neumann, President of the SHF and United Steelworkers National Director.