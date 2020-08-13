St. Louis Cardinals to play three doubleheaders in five days

Healthy members of the St. Louis Cardinals should be preparing themselves for a lot of baseball in the Windy City.

St. Louis has not played a single baseball game in over two weeks after a major outbreak of the COVID-19 virus within the organization. Its doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers slated for Thursday has been postponed as has Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Fret not, Cardinals fans, you’re going to see a lot of Redbirds games here in the not-so-distance future. Despite some more positive coronavirus tests, the Cards are set to make their way to Chicago (in rental cars) for a doubleheader Saturday.

If that does indeed happen, it will set up one of the craziest five-day spans for a team in professional sports history.

St. Louis Cardinals to play three doubleheaders in Chicago over five-day span