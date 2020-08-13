S,P 500 dips at open as labor market rebound falters By

© . A man walks a dog in the shade past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during hot weather in New York
() – The S,amp;P 500 and Dow indexes dipped at the open on Thursday as weekly jobless claims fell below 1 million last week, but that was likely due to the expiration of a $600 weekly jobless supplement that discouraged some from filing claims.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average () fell 54.33 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 27,922.51 and the S,amp;P 500 () opened lower by 7.40 points, or 0.22%, at 3,372.95.
The Nasdaq Composite () gained 14.62 points, or 0.13%, to 11,026.86 at the opening bell.
