Sources: companies including Apple and Disney participated in a White House call over the WeChat ban, saying it could undermine their competitiveness in China (Wall Street Journal)

Wall Street Journal:

Sources: companies including Apple and Disney participated in a White House call over the WeChat ban, saying it could undermine their competitiveness in China  —  Companies including Apple, Disney and Walmart participate in call with White House over action against China’s most important app

