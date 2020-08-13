Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ‘Taking Some Time Apart’ After a ‘Whirlwind’ Year

Instagram

The ‘Treat You Better’ crooner and the ‘Havana’ songstress are reportedly taking ‘a break from each other’ after spending ‘months together’ quarantining at Camila’s home.

Quarantining together for months has been proven to be too much for certain couples and that’s probably the case with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. The lovebirds, who have been inseparable since they started dating last year, are reportedly taking a break from each other after spending months self-isolating together at Camila’s home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The [original plan] was that Camila would go back to Los Angeles with him,” a so-called insider tells In Touch. “But they decided they needed to take a break from each other.”

Assuring that Shawn and Camila are still together, the source adds, “Despite their busy careers, they’ve spent much of the past year together. They were in love and were best friends – they still are.” The source stresses, “They still talk and love each other.”

The source goes on dishing, “The past year was a whirlwind for them and they supported each other so much. Nothing really went bad between them, they just realized they need some time apart.” As they “are both working on new albums” now, they “need a little space to grow individually.”

As much as it “was hard” for the pair to admit that they need a break, they know it’s the best for them and their relationship for now. The site goes on noting that the pair are not icing each other out whatsoever, as they are still following each other on social media and none of their sweet posts of each other has been deleted.

Shawn and Camila sparked dating rumors after they collaborated on their 2019 hit “Senorita”, which was released in June of last year. In the following month, they confirmed their romance, with the 22-year-old Canadian star clarifying that their relationship was “definitely not a publicity stunt.”

Shawn was last featured on Camila’s Instagram feed on May 23, when the Cuba native shared a picture of her cuddling with her beau and their two dogs on a couch. She simply captioned it with a red heart emoji.