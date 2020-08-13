Seidt, Eldridge nominated for Woman of the Year Award

SEC Staff

Two student-athletes from the Southeastern Conference are among the 161 conference-level nominees for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Asia Seidt of Kentucky and Raena Lin Eldridge of Texas A,amp;M, who both competed for the women’s swimming & diving program at their respective schools, represent the SEC in the pool of candidates in Division I.

Rooted in Title IX, the NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers. The Top 30 honorees, comprised of 10 women from each division, will be named by the Woman of the Year selection committee in September. From the Top 30, the Woman of the Year selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division and announce finalists. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will then choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, who will be named this fall.

Seidt is a 21-time All-American for the Wildcats, the most in program history, and qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials. A four-time NCAA qualifier, she earned eight NCAA Championship podium finishes, as well as 15 SEC Championship medals, four conference individual titles, one USA Swimming Summer Nationals gold medal and one World University Games silver medal. Seidt is a three-time member of the All-SEC First Team and was twice named to the USA Swimming National Team. She was named the female recipient of the 2020 H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year award and the 2019-20 CoSIDA At-Large Academic Team Member of the Year award. At the 2019 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, she was awarded the prestigious NCAA Elite 90 Award, given to the student-athlete with the highest GPA at their respective sport’s national championship. Seidt graduated in May, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology with summa cum laude honors. She will attend UK’s Physical Therapy Graduate Program this fall. Seidt received the 2019 Arthur Ashe Female Sports Scholar of the Year award, and she was a member of the UK Athletics Society of Character. She volunteered over 350 hours to community service, including The Hope Center, Kentucky Aquatics and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass.

Eldridge was a two-time team captain that helped lead the Aggies to four consecutive SEC Swimming & Diving Championships. She is a member of the 2018 All-SEC Second Team and was named an All-American in 2017 and 2019. A four-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, Eldridge graduated in May with degrees in animal science and genetics and will begin studying at the NC State College of Veterinary Medicine in the fall. A three-time College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America, she was one of the Texas A,amp;M nominees for the 2020 H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship. Eldridge was the recipient of the 2019 and 2020 Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the Year, recognizing the top male and female student-athletes at Texas A,amp;M who balance athletics and academics while maintaining above a 3.25 GPA. She was named the Arthur Ashe, Jr. Female Sports Scholar of the Year in May, an award that honors athletic ability, academic excellence and community activism. Eldridge served as a Student Technician at the Genetics Research Lab and as a member of the Pre-Vet Society. She was a project leader for the Aggie Research Scholars Program and started SPLASH, a non-profit organization that teaches swimming and swim safety. Eldridge also contributed her time at Save Our Streets Ministries in Bryan since 2016, mentoring elementary school girls.