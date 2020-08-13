Scotch Whisky group disappointed with U.S. decision to retain tariffs By





LONDON () – The Scotch Whisky Association has said a decision by the United States to maintain a 25% tariff on its goods was deeply disappointing and it urged London to do more to protect the industry.

The U.S. government on Wednesday said it would maintain 15% tariffs on Airbus (PA:) aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the European Union to resolve a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies.

“The tariff is inflicting huge damage on the Scotch Whisky sector, with exports to the U.S. down 30% since the tariff came into effect and the industry grappling with losses now totalling around 300 million pounds ($392 million),” Chief Executive Karen Betts said.