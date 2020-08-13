Save 40% on Jewelry at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

A great way to treat yourself? By picking up a new piece of jewelry. And at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, you won’t even have to pay the big bucks to do so, as they have styles up to 40% off right now. Their discounts are on Gorjana, Kendra Scott and more amazing jewelry brands you love.

The sale is already happening for Nordy Club Icons, Ambassadors, Influencers and Insiders, but will begin on August 19 for the general public. If the sale hasn’t begun yet for you, you can still use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. If you’re not a card member, now is the time to sign up. Nordstrom is currently offering a deal where if you become a new credit card member and make a purchase that same day, you’ll receive a $60 Bonus Note good for a future purchase.

But now, check out our favorite jewelry finds from the sale below!