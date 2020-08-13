Romeo Reveals He & Bow Wow Will Be Putting Together A Documentary Highlighting Their Careers Instead Of Doing A Verzuz Battle!

Romeo Miller and Shad Moss have some of the most memorable careers to date, as the duo started as some of the youngest rappers in the game–Lil Romeo and Lil Bow Wow. Now that the culture has grown to appreciate the greats in the form of Verzuz battles, Romeo has announced that he and Bow are taking a different route.

In an Instagram post, Romeo reveals that he and Bow Wow have already discussed turning down the opportunity to do a Verzuz battle together, and instead will be putting together a documentary which explores both of their dynamic careers.

“For the culture, instead of doing a Verzuz, I already hit Bow Wow to do a documentary, side by side, reminiscing on our historic young careers together. Stay turned and this is how we celebrate each other. God is real. #YoungLegend #History #Nostalgia #God,” he wrote.

The announcement definitely had some of our Roommates shook, although it is not new tea that Bow has no interest in doing a Verzuz battle. Bow Wow expressed that he didn’t want to participate some weeks ago, while responding to fans who had suggestions on who he should go head-to-head with.

After turning down the opportunity, Timbaland questioned whether or not Bow had the hits to even participate, so we brought them out for y’all!

Take a look at some of Bow’s littlest tracks below and let us know your favs, Roomies!

