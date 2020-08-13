Rising Phoenix: Prince Harry to appear in Netflix documentary about the Paralympic Games

A new documentary about the Paralympic Games featuring Prince Harry is coming to Netflix.

On Thursday, Netflix released a trailer ahead of the 26 August release of Rising Phoenix, which features Paralympians from around the world and “tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games.”

“From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, along the way sparking a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity and human potential,” the film’s description reads.

In the trailer, the Duke of Sussex can be seen sitting on a couch discussing the power of sports.

“There isn’t anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport,” he says in the clip. “Yes lives have been changed on the track, but lives are also being changed in the stands.”





“The Duke is proud to have been one of the people who contributed to this film, which is a unique and powerful documentary that hopes to change the way people view disability – and tell the incredible story of the Paralympics,” a spokesperson for Prince Harry said.

The film, directed by Peter Ettedgui and Ian Bonhôte, features several athletes including fencer Bebe Vio, archer Matt Stutzman, sprinter Jonnie Peacock and Tatyana McFadden among others.

According to Tokyo 2020’s organising committee, the documentary was originally set to coincide with the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, which have been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke of Sussex, who founded the Invictus Games, a multi-sport event for wounded or injured veterans, has previously discussed the positive impact of sports.





“I have witnessed first-hand how the power of sport can positively impact the lives of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women in their journey of recovery,” he said during the launch of the Invictus Games in 2014.

Rising Phoenix will be available to stream on 26 August.