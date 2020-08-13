Christine Hall / Crunchbase News:
Reify Health, which makes cloud-based tools for clinical trial research, raises $30M Series B led by Battery Ventures, bringing total raised to almost $40M — Reify Health, which connects biopharma and research site workflows, raised a $30 million round of Series B funding to advance …
Reify Health, which makes cloud-based tools for clinical trial research, raises $30M Series B led by Battery Ventures, bringing total raised to almost $40M (Christine Hall/Crunchbase News)
Christine Hall / Crunchbase News: