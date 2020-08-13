redmi note 9: Redmi Note 9 with 5,020mAh battery to go on sale today via Amazon – Mobiles News

Xiaomi has announced yet another flash sale of its Redmi Note 9 phone in India. The handset comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor and runs on MIUI 11. As announced by the company, the smartphone will be one of the first phones to receive MIUI 12 update later this month. Redmi Note 9 will be available on e-commerce siteAmazon along with the company’s official Mi.com at 12pm.

Redmi Note 9: Price

Redmi Note 9 is offered in three colour options- Pebble Grey, Arctic White and Aqua Green. The smartphone is priced at Rs 11,999 for the base model of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The other model packs 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which can be purchased at Rs 13,499. Similarly, the top-end model with 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 14,999.

Redmi Note 9: Specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53-inch full HD+ Dot notch display with 2340×1080 pixel resolution. The smartphone’s display comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM.

The handset runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system and offers a quad camera setup at the back. The rear camera system comprises of a 48MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP Ultra-wide angle lens with 118 degree field-of-view, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front has a 13MP in-display camera for selfies.

Redmi Note 9 houses a 5,020mAh battery with 22.5watt fast charger. The phone also supports wired reverse charging. are the colour variants of Redmi Note 9.

