Ranking the defensive play-callers for every NFL team

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It is not yet known if Vrabel will take over the Titans’ play-calling duties, but previous defensive coordinator Dean Pees — who retired after last season — expects him to do so. The Titans did not hire a DC. Vrabel has proven to be an effective head coach in Tennessee, guiding the team to two more 9-7 seasons. But his one season calling plays — for the 2017 Texans — resulted in the team dropping from first to 20th in yards allowed. Although Vrabel did not have J.J. Watt for much of 2017, Romeo Crennel led a largely Watt-less 2016 group. Vrabel still has much to prove in this area.