Purdue’s Jeff Brohm pushes for spring Big Ten season

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm may not be on the exact identical page as Ohio State’s Ryan Day regarding a Big Ten college football season held amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but they seem to be reading from the same book.

One day after Day campaigned for an eight-game conference schedule that would begin the first week of January 2021, Brohm proposed an eight-fixture slate that would run from Feb. 27 to April 17 while speaking with ESPN. Postseason play would conclude around May 15 and include some type of playoffs.

The Big Ten officially postponed football and fall sports on Tuesday due to the uncontrolled virus outbreak, a decision that left coaches such as Day and Brohm scrambling for ideas. Nebraska confirmed on Thursday that the university won’t look to compete outside of the Big Ten this fall even if conferences such as the Big 12, ACC and SEC play.

“When it got canceled, it was heartbreaking,” Brohm told ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg about Tuesday’s announcement. “You feel for guys that have worked their whole lives to get a chance to play football, and now they don’t have that. It made me angry, and it made me want to just do something about it. That’s why I put this together.”

Brohm admitted that weather will be a factor for any football season that kicks off in winter.

“You can go play in some domes, maybe that’s a possibility, but trying to find a way to play on college campuses and get back to a normal college atmosphere,” he said. “The weather will continue to improve throughout the spring and you’re able to play games, and get fans in the stands, and get things on TV, maybe even have a championship at the end of it. I just think our seniors deserve the opportunity to play.”

It’s currently unknown if the Big Ten and NCAA would clear teams to play through the spring and then immediately begin preparations for standard fall calendars, especially if other conferences hold amended football seasons over the final four months of 2020.