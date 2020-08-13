Protests Take On Thai Monarchy, Despite Laws Banning Such Criticism

BANGKOK — The plainclothes men showed up late at night near Thammasat University in Bangkok, casing out the residence where the student activist slept. On Thursday morning, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul went to her sociology class, called her mother and waited for her arrest. She was sure it was to come.

Earlier this week, Ms. Panusaya, 21, stood on a stage during an anti-government protest at Thammasat and addressed, head on, the role of the monarchy in a country where criticism of the institution has been limited by strict lèse-majesté laws.

“In the past, there have been statements fooling us by saying that people born into the royal family are incarnations of gods and angels,” she said at the protest on Monday. “With all due respect, please ask yourselves, are you sure that angels or gods have this kind of personality?”

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, who spends most of his in Europe, returned to Thailand for his mother’s birthday on Wednesday. By Thursday, the nation’s head of state was gone again, with his fourth wife, the queen.