Photos: Radhika Madan’s latest pictures are super stylish

Radhika Madan has made a special place for herself in Bollywood. The actress has proved her mettle in films like Angrezi Medium, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Patakhaa. Radhika is super energetic, trendy and loves to keep her fans updated about what’s keeping her busy through social media. She is from New Delhi and after spending time at her residence there during the lockdown, she is back in Mumbai. Radhika has a good sense of fashion too. Though you will not spot her donning eccentric attires, but she surely believes in playing with classics.

Today, we snapped the stunner at Maddock Films’ office. Dressed in a pair of well-fitted denims and a crisp off-white top, the beauty happily posed for the paparazzi as she made her way to her ride post a meeting. Scroll through for all the pictures.