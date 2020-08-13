Home Business Owner of ship behind Mauritius oil spill pledges to face up to...

Owner of ship behind Mauritius oil spill pledges to face up to liability By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3

Volunteers help to clean spilled oil from MV Wakashio in Riviere des Creoles

TOKYO () – Japan’s Nagashiki Shipping, owner of the vessel behind a major oil spill off Mauritius, said on Thursday it felt its responsibility acutely and intends to take steps towards assessing compensation.

The ship, MV Wakashio, is owned by Nagashiki and chartered by Mitsui OSK Lines.

The vessel has leaked about 1,000 tonnes of oil since striking a reef and running aground off the Indian Ocean island’s southeast coast on July 25.

