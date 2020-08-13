Optiv Releases 2020 Cyber Threat Intelligence Estimate Exploring Vulnerability, Attack Method and Vertical Industry Trends

Article content

—Report Analyzes Data Breaches, Dark Web Practices and Other Trends Across 2019 Incidents to Help Organizations Mitigate Risk and Strengthen Defenses —

DENVER — Optiv Security, a security solutions integrator delivering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, today released its 2020 Cyber Threat Intelligence Estimate (CTIE) white paper, an annual report exploring the threat trends, tools, techniques and procedures, and other findings in the security industry across incidents tracked in 2019.

“The threat landscape is more intense and complex than ever before,” said General David Petraeus, United States Army (retired), partner and chairman, KKR Global Institute and Optiv board member. “COVID-19 and the resulting shift for many to work-from-home has increased opportunities for threat actors and increased the burden on cybersecurity providers. It is vital for business leaders to understand these developments and the consequent need to protect a larger, more fluid attack surface. The best way to protect effectively against malicious activity is to take a comprehensive, integrated and managed approach to cybersecurity, a key component of which is up-to-date threat intelligence.”