NRL, Warriors working on ‘contingencies’ for 2021 says Phil Gould

Nine NRL commentator and rugby league legend Phil Gould has revealed the New Zealand Warriors and NRL have begun “contingencies” for next year’s competition.

Gould, who recently signed on with the Warriors in a consultancy position, will be heavily involved with the club off the field next year by focusing on commercial and pathways development.

The Warriors have remained in Australia since the NRL’s resumption from the COVID-19 hiatus in May, after the league was unable to work out a deal with the New Zealand government to allow the club to regularly cross the border for match day commitments.

The extended stay in Australia resulted in a number of homesick stars such as the likes of David Fusitu’a and Ken Maumalo making the decision to leave midway through the season and return home to their families.

Gould revealed contingency plans for the club have already begun and said the Warriors remaining in Australia for the 2021 season would only be a “last resort” depending on what the NRL and New Zealand government can come to terms with.

“We don’t know where COVID-19 is going, we don’t know what the future holds,” Gould said on his Six Tackles with Gus podcast on Wide World of Sports.

“I do know that the club and NRL are working on contingencies going forward into next year. It all revolves around whether New Zealand finally comes into the bubble.

“Whether or not we can easily transfer between the two countries without quarantine periods.

“One of those contingencies will be, whether or not the Warriors will have to be in Australia for next season as well.

“I certainly think that would be a last resort and we would all hope by the off-season that we’re clear enough from COVID-19, that we can open travel between Australia and New Zealand.

“But they’ve got to be realistic about it, they are looking at all contingencies. They’re working with the NRL on that.”

Outside of the Warriors, Gould said he’s already chasing up ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys on what the NRL’s second-tier competition will look like.

The former NSW Origin coach conceded the quality of football could dip unless the NRL successfully establishes a plan going forward the game’s next generation.

“There’s still a lot of planning that’s got to go forward for next season,” he said.

“I’ve mentioned this to Peter V’landys a number of times – When the competition is due to end, when is it going to start next year? When are we getting players back into pre-season? Are they going to be in a bubble all summer?

“And what are we going to do about second-tier, under 20s and junior representative football?

“Because if we go around with the same 30 next year, that’s going to affect the quality of the competition and the quality of team performances.

“We’re going to have players coming into the NRL who haven’t played for 12 or 18 months, that’s going to be difficult for them.

“There’s a whole lot for our game to consider. If we’re going to have second-tier football and under 20s, do we have three different bubbles or one big bubble?

“There’s a lot to do logistically in preparation for next year. The most difficult is the Warriors who are affected by international travel.”