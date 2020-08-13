NRL news, Warriors’ Roger Tuivasa-Sheck responds to code-switch rumours

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has quashed suggestions he could walk out on the Warriors in favour of a move to rugby union, as the Kiwi side faces the possibility of another year stranded in Australia.

The NRL is reportedly exploring “contingencies” for 2021 around relocating the team to Redcliffe for next year as a trans-Tasman travel bubble amid the pandemic begins to look increasingly unlikely.

Tuivasa-Sheck’s management were reportedly contacted by Super Rugby side Auckland Blues who presented a deal that gives the star fullback the option to stay in New Zealand, with family.

Warriors coach Todd Payten last month revealed the 27-year-old was the only player in his squad without family with him in Australia.

Warriors 2020 (Getty)

Speaking ahead of Friday’s showdown with the Panthers, Warriors teammate Tohu Harris revealed the skipper addressed the rumours with his troops in a private team address.

“Rog addressed it with the group, [he said] ‘don’t believe the things that are written in the papers’ and things like that,” Harris told reporters.

“He’s fully focused on this year. His family are still back in Auckland and I feel for him.

“It’s been really hard for him to be away from his family but he’s still focusing day-by-day and bringing energy to the group. He addressed the group head on and squashed it.

Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. (Getty)

“He’s committed to this team. He wants to make sure that we’re playing as well as we can for as long as we can.

“I think people are hearing rumours about us being in Australia next year and trying to put two and two together with his family still in New Zealand.

“We can’t put too much time into different theories. We’re focusing on what we can control and that’s how we perform over here.”

The Blues would reportedly only be able to offer the Kiwi fullback a contract worth around $250,000 for one year, which is well beneath the nearly $1.2 million per season for the next two years that he is currently contracted on with the Warriors.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors (Getty)

The Warriors are currently based in Redcliffe in Brisbane but they could remain there into next season as difficulty persists in trans-Tasman travel during the pandemic.

If the Warriors stay in Queensland that long, it would leave many without their families for an even longer period of time. Tuivasa-Sheck, 27, has two children and a partner based in Auckland.