Nike to honor Kobe Bryant’s legacy with ‘Mamba Week’

Kobe Bryant’s legacy will live on forever, and now Nike is making that even more possible.

Nike announced Wednesday that they’ll honor the Los Angeles Lakers legend with “Mamba Week,” which is a week-long celebration that will feature full programming and retail launches celebrating Bryant.

Kicking off on Aug. 23, Bryant’s birthday, “Mamba Week” will be celebrated through three efforts: a donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, expanded support for the Mamba League and the release of more Nike Kobe Protro shoes and player jerseys.

The Nike Foundation will also be making a $1 million donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation in memory of Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The funds will be used to keep Bryant’s goal of helping kids in underserved communities remain active and stay on a path for success.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. in January. All passengers on board the flight died instantly upon impact, according to recently revealed details.