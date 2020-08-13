Nick Cannon’s Model Bae Jessica White Says She’s Single Now, Wishes Him The Best As He Prepares For Fourth Child

We’re starting to see a pattern here. Model Jessica White made her relationship with Nick Cannon very public and now she’s also the one to publicly announce their split.

More than a month after Jessica revealed that she was standing strong with Nick amid news he was having another baby with an ex girlfriend, she took to her IG Wednesday to let people know she’s back on the market and she has her eye on someone else too.

“Someone who values you, wouldn’t ever put themselves in a position to lose you,” Jessica White said in her caption. “I’m so blessed, I’m whole, and ready to embrace a single life free from all baggage. I wish nothing but the best for @nickcannon But truly excited for the next chapter in my life.”

While she didn’t air out any of Nick’s dirty laundry per se, fans couldn’t help but notice she used the word “baggage” as a possible reference to the fact that Nick is having a second child with his ex Brittany Bell.

Nick and Brittany share one son, Golden, and Nick also has twins with Mariah Carey from their previous marriage.

Back in June, Jessica made a vague post suggesting that she was standing by Nick after Brittany revealed she was pregnant.

She also publicly shared her support for Nick after he was fired from ViacomCBS following his controversial remarks about the Jewish community. Just recently we reported Nick is planning a hefty lawsuit against the conglomerate for the worth of his show, Wild N’ Out.

Now that she’s single, Jessica did tell fans to tag Brad Pitt to let him know the news. We’ll keep you posted if that love connection does get made.

