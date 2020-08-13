NFL news, Seahawks have cut rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand

The Seattle Seahawks have cut rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand after “he was caught trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel” in an elaborate escapade.

The 23-year-old was reportedly caught on video attempting to sneak the female guest (believed to be of romantic interest) dressed in disguise as a teammate.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported news of Siverand’s bizarre scheme which reportedly saw the female visitor clad in Seahawks team gear.

“The Seahawks cut rookie CB Kemah Siverand this week after he was caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel,” Pelissero Tweeted.

“The woman was wearing Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player, I’m told. It did not work.”

While the NFL has not enforced any kind of COVID “bubble” amid the pandemic, teams and players are under strict orders to behave responsibly in order to minimise the risk of a potentially league-damaging outbreak.

Siverand, 23, was an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State who signed with the team on May 4.

“Clear message on the responsibility everyone has in the NFL’s COVID-19 world: Put the team at risk, suffer the consequences,” Pelissero said.