New York Post interview By

© . Trump holds a coronavirus press briefing at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he plans to give his acceptance speech for the presidential nomination at this month’s Republican Party convention from the White House lawn, the New York Post reported.
“We’d do it possibly outside on one of the lawns, we have various lawns, so we could have it outside in terms of the China virus,” the Post quoted Trump as saying in an interview, referring to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.