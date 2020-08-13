New Blockchain Platform Aims to Help Countries Issue CBDCs More Easily By Cointelegraph

New Blockchain Platform Aims to Help Countries Issue CBDCs More Easily
Blockchain firm Apollo Fintech has announced the completion of its National Payment Platform, or NPP on August 12. This new blockchain platform is a cashless system that supposedly enables a central bank to issue central bank digital currency for national adoption.
The NPP system reportedly allows a government agency and central bank to onboard commercial banks and agents after CBDC is issued.
