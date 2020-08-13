Netflix Released The Devil All The Time Trailer

Bradley Lamb
Robert Pattinson’s accent in this should win him an award.

The day has arrived! Netflix finally released the trailer for The Devil All the Time.

Based on this still ALONE, I’m already pumped for this flick.

The film — based on the novel of the same name — follows a troubled group of people who live in a small town in Ohio between the end of WWII and the beginning of the Vietnam War.


Netflix

There’s Arvin (Tom Holland), a troubled young boy with a traumatic upbringing; Willard (Bill Skarsgård), Arvin’s father who’s a war vet suffering from PTSD; Charlotte (Haley Bennett), Arvin’s mother who’s dying from cancer; Carl and Sandy (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), a pair of married serial killers; Sheriff Lee (Sebastian Stan), the corrupt sheriff of the small Ohio town; and Rev. Preston Teagardin (Robert Pattinson), the mysterious new preacher who arrives in town.


Now, the trailer doesn’t give MUCH away — which I kinda like, ’cause it keeps me on my toes — but I can only assume that the lives of all these people converge and the outcome is…not good.


Netflix

“How and why people from two points on a map without even a straight line between them can be connected is at the heart of our story in Knockemstiff [Ohio.]” COLOR YA GIRL INTRIGUED.

I could be wrong, but it seems like while all these bad people are around doing bad things, Arvin takes it upon himself to expose them for who they really are:


Netflix

The preacher in question is Robert Pattinson, who I don’t WANT to be a bad guy, but, so far, thing’s aren’t lookin’ good for his character.

AAANNNNDDD, Arvin was right!


Netflix

Pictured above is Rev. Teagardin kissing the forehead of Lenora (Eliza Scanlen) — Arvin’s underaged cousin — alone in his car…and NOT in a ~fatherly~ way.

The rest of the trailer shows us clips and imagery of what’s to come, which looks INTENSE to say the least. Like…

I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS!

Needless to say, I’m not the only person anticipating this movie. The internet is having a FIELD DAY!

Good morning only to Robert Pattinson playing a false preacher in “The Devil All the Time”

Oooofffuck me The Devil All The Time looks good. That cast. Reading em on paper just did not do it justice. Holy shit on a stick I cannot wait to watch this.

i'm going to watch the devil all the time (robert pattinson, bill skarsgard, tom holland, mia goth) for the same reason as i saw triple frontier (oscar isaac, pedro pascal, charlie hunnam, garrett hedlund, adria arjona) for the plot of course

So yeah, I don’t think it’s a reach to say that people are excited for the release of this film. Until Sept. 16, I shall wait by my Apple TV with bated breath.

