Netflix Released The Devil All The Time Trailer

Robert Pattinson’s accent in this should win him an award.
The day has arrived! Netflix finally released the trailer for The Devil All the Time.
The film — based on the novel of the same name — follows a troubled group of people who live in a small town in Ohio between the end of WWII and the beginning of the Vietnam War.
Now, the trailer doesn’t give MUCH away — which I kinda like, ’cause it keeps me on my toes — but I can only assume that the lives of all these people converge and the outcome is…not good.
I could be wrong, but it seems like while all these bad people are around doing bad things, Arvin takes it upon himself to expose them for who they really are:
AAANNNNDDD, Arvin was right!
The rest of the trailer shows us clips and imagery of what’s to come, which looks INTENSE to say the least. Like…
I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS!
Needless to say, I’m not the only person anticipating this movie. The internet is having a FIELD DAY!
So yeah, I don’t think it’s a reach to say that people are excited for the release of this film. Until Sept. 16, I shall wait by my Apple TV with bated breath.
TV and Movies
