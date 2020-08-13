Nebraska confirms it won’t play outside Big Ten

It appears the Nebraska Cornhuskers won’t play football this fall.

Before the Big Ten officially postponed football and other fall sports because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Nebraska coach Scott Frost told reporters he was willing to play a season outside of the conference.

“We want to play a Big Ten schedule. I think the only reason we would look at any other options is if for some reason the Big Ten wasn’t playing and only a handful of teams from the Big Ten wanted to continue playing. I think if that’s the case, I think we’re prepared to look at any and all options.”

On Thursday, however, Nebraska chancellor Ronnie Green and president Ted Carter issued a joint statement on the matter.