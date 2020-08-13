NCAA prez: No fall sports championships except football

Per ESPN’s Heather Dinich, Emmert said:

“The Board of Governors also established if you don’t have half of the schools playing a sport, you can’t have a legitimate championship. We can’t in any Division I NCAA championship sport now — which is everything other than FBS football that goes on in the fall. Sadly, tragically, that’s going to be the case this fall, full stop.”

On Tuesday, both the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed football and other fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Big East made the same call on Wednesday.

Those bodies, along with leagues such as the Mid-American Conference, Ivy League, and Mountain West, remain open to springtime formats for football.

The Big 12, SEC, and ACC are all moving forward with plans for fall football calendars despite concerns related to COVID-19. It’s believed the College Football Playoff will continue as long as those conferences conduct full campaigns.

Earlier in the day, Nebraska confirmed that it won’t attempt to play this fall outside of the Big Ten. Coach Scott Frost previously mentioned he was exploring that option.