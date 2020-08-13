Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Have Reportedly Broken Up

After less than a year of dating.
It feels like decades ago that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson started dating, but, in fact, it was less than a year ago. After 10 months together, the pair have reportedly broken up, according to sources at TMZ and People.
Miley and Cody have yet to comment on the state of their relationship, but they have apparently been single for a few weeks now.
It was just last October that Cody told the world he was “making love” with Miley in a poem he wrote about her — which has since been removed from Instagram.
While the relationship and the poetry might have faded, their tattoos remain. Back in March the pair were inked with his and hers tridents.
That’s not to be confused with the set of tattoos they picked up together on one of their first public dates in October of 2019.
Miley posted something cryptic that could have been about the breakup, earlier this week on Instagram while promoting her new song “Midnight Sky”: “Forever and ever no more. 🖤,” she wrote. “Head high up in the clouds.”
Whatever the status of their relationship is, we’ll always have memories like this one.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!