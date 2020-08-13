Michael B. Jordan’s Former House Assistant Claims Actor Flirted With Him

WENN/Instagram

Former Hollywood publicist Amir Yass reveals on ‘Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald’ that he once shared an intimate moment with the ‘Black Panther’ actor.

Michael B. Jordan may now need to be prepared to face new gay allegations. Former Hollywood publicist Amir Yass has just revealed that he once shared an intimate moment with the 33-year-old hunk when he worked as the actor’s house assistant.

During an appearance on “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald”, Amir recalled the time he helped the “Creed” actor moving. “He walked around in boxers and no shirt. He was so flirtatious. He would flirt with a wall. He would flirt with me, with everyone – he was such a flirt,” he said. “I was so young … I thought we had a moment, but I could be wrong.”

He went on sharing, “I was in his closet and he was just like ‘Are we gonna kiss?’ … yeah and I was like ‘Michael!’ and he was like, ‘I just like to josh around with you.’ ” Amir confirmed, “Yeah, he came onto me. That was the vibe I got.”

As the host was in shock, she tried to describe the situation as “that was the fishing f**king rod and you swam away,” to which Amir nodded in agreement. “There was a vibe between us that was beyond sexuality,” he went on clarifying, before stressing, “Nothing happened … zero.”

Heather then concluded, “I do know there’s a lot of straight gays who are very good looking that love all the attention from the gay guys.”

Following the interview, people shared their two cents on Amir’s story. “I’m not surprised, I’ve always gotten those vibes from him,” one person, who believes Amir, wrote. Another simply said, “I believe him.”

Some others, however, think that Amir was lying. “S**t not cool to lie on ppl,” one person slammed the former publicist. Another claimed, “Dude lying.” Another person accused Heather and Amir of “trying to bring a black man down,” adding, “I’m not for this coalition.” Someone else believes Amir was being delusional as writing, “Oh hell naaah. This dude must’ve thought his dream was a reality.”

Michael has not responded to Amir’s story, but this wouldn’t be the first time he’s rumored to be gay. He didn’t seem to be bothered by the speculation though as he said in 2016 in response to the online chatter, “I usually don’t say s**t, I just let it roll ’cause people are going to be people. Everybody they opinion. That’s what the internet’s for. They going to say whatever.”