Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro $279 in today’s best deals, Nomad 30% off sitewide, more

Today’s best deals include Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at $279, plus Nomad takes 30% off sitewide, and you can save on smart locks at Home Depot. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

Amazon offers the Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at $279. Regularly $299, today’s deal saves you $20 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. It’s also the best price we’ve tracked to date by $10.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro accessories arrive with a completely new design, including an integrated stand that props up your device at just the right angle while in-use. There’s a full Magic Keyboard, which has been recreated from the previous-generation, for more tactile feedback. It also brings an extra USB-C port to the mix, making it easier to power-up and utilize additional accessories.

Nomad offers 30% off sitewide

Nomad is kicking off its 8-year Journey sale by offering 30% off sitewide for the next eight days. One of our favorites is the Base Station V1 Apple Watch Edition, which is down to $98. Shipping charges may apply and vary. Normally up to $140, today’s deal beats our last mention by $27 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. I’ve owned Nomad’s Base Station Apple Watch Edition for quite some time and absolutely love it. I can set my iPhone 11 Pro and AirPods Pro on it, while placing my Apple Watch Series 4 on the back and everything is fully recharged by the time I wake up in the morning.

Home Depot discounts smart locks today

Today only, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off select smart door locks and hardware. Our top pick is the Schlage Camelot Smart Door Lock for $190. Originally $298, it tends to be sold around $225 to $250. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. Notable features include three alert modes that provide accurate push notifications about what kind of activity is happening in your home, alongside compatibility with Alexa, Z-Wave, and more. This is a great way to upgrade your security system without spending too much cash upfront.

Best trade-in deals

